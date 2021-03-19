Arnott’s Shapes are one of the most iconic Aussie snacks about and people will debate passionately about what flavour is the best.

If there hadn’t been enough varieties of Shapes to try over the years (we’re still not over trying that Triple Cheese Toastie flavour!), the biscuit range has come up with something that will tickle your tastebuds and have you crunching in a whole different way.

Shapes Mini Bites are essentially a popped version of the biscuit, smaller with a lighter texture.

There are three new flavours to feast on as well – Sour Cream & Onion, Supreme Cheese and Sticky BBQ Wings. My goodness.

“One of the uniquely fun things about Arnott’s Shapes is that they come in such a wide range of flavours, with different shaped biscuits. However, Shapes Mini Bites takes it to a new level by not only providing flavour and fun biscuit cuts, but by creating a whole new popped format!” Arnott’s Marketing Manager Shannon Wright said.

“We wanted to deliver a new experience for Shapes fans with a smaller, airy, lighter biscuit that still provides the flavour hit they know and love.”

Keen to stock your cupboard with these? Arnott’s Shapes Mini Bites are now on supermarket shelves nationwide for $3.20 a pop.

