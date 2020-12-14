Well, Arnott’s really do want us to start 2021 off as we ended 2020, with snacks galore.

The owners of Tim Tams have revealed they will be releasing FOUR new flavors in 2021 and the first one has been announced.

It’s Murray River Salted Double Choc.

In a statement, Arnott’s spokeswoman Amy Wagner said “We know that our Tim Tam fans love trying new flavors, we have four coming out in January next year. The Salted Double Choc is to die for, I love it.”

We all know double coated is the king at the moment, but 2021’s flavors could see it beaten.

In 2019, Tim Tam released: Murray River Salted Caramel, Sunshine Coast Strawberries & Cream, Gisborne Orange & Dark Choc, and Manuka Honey & Cream and who knows if they will make a comeback!

