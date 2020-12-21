Hold on to your hats, because a new Shapes flavour might be about to pass Pizza Shapes as the greatest Aussie snack.*

Arnott’s have gone and created three new Shapes flavours, all inspired by the people of Australia.

And quite honestly, they all sounds absolutely delicious.

The three new flavours are Triple Cheese Toastie, Sizzling Steak and Onion and Double Cheeseburger.

The triple cheese toastie flavour is described as combining cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan alongside a slight toasted cheese taste. And now we’re hungry.

Arnott’s describes the sizzling steak and onion flavour as featuring salty steak and smokiness along with caramelised onion notes.

The double cheeseburger also sounds intriguing, with notes of melted cheese, grilled beef, white onion, bread and mustard…exactly how a cheeseburger should taste, right?

All three new flavours will be released in early January.

However, the Sizzling Steak and Onion will be exclusive to Woolies while the Double Cheeseburger flavour will be only sold at Coles and independent supermarkets. You’ll be able to find the Triple Cheese Toastie Shapes at national retailers.

*Don’t try and argue this fact, everyone knows that Pizza Shapes are the superior flavour.