There’s nothing better than a campfire, especially in winter, and of course the perfect campfire snack has got to be a good ol’ S’More!

And thanks to the good people at Arnott’s we’ve now got the PERFECT recipe for them!

Throughout lockdown the biscuit company released recipes for some of their classics, like Iced Vovos, Monte Carlos and even a TimTam brownie, and now they’ve given us a Granita S’mores recipe!

What’s even better is that it’s all for a good cause. If you try it out and share your results on social media with the #baketogether, you can raise $100 for Camp Quality. For every picture tagged, Arnott’s will donate $100 to the charity, up to $100,000.

“The ongoing support that Camp Quality provides for children and their families is incredibly important,” said Arnott’s Marketing Manager Claire Brycki in a statement.

“Arnott’s are proud to be a long-time partner of their work and have always believed that there is no substitute for family connection.”

Find the Granita S’Mores recipe below!

Ingredients

– 1 packet Arnott’s Granita

– 10 marshmallows

– 10 squares thin milk chocolate

– Desiccated coconut (optional)

Method

1. Preheat grill to high.

2. Place 10 Arnott’s Granita biscuits on a baking tray, top each biscuit with a marshmallow. Place tray under grill until marshmallows are toasted and softened. Watch carefully as this will happen very quickly in 1-2 minutes. Remove from grill.

3. Top toasted marshmallow with a square of chocolate (and a sprinkle of coconut) before placing another Granita biscuit on top. Gently press to sandwich together. Let the s’more sit for 1-2 mins before eating.

And enjoy!