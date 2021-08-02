We can confidently say that Scotch Finger biscuits are the superior biscuit in Arnott’s range!

To further support our claim, Arnott’s have gone ahead and reimagined their original scotch finger by combining flavours from a decadent salted caramel tart to create perfection in the form of biscuits!

It’s said that this new flavour has a ‘melt-in-the-mouth’ crumbliness and a heavenly buttery taste with the addition of crunchy chunks and a salty bite.

So, basically, they have combined two icons into one delicious creation!

You can purchase this new flavour in most local supermarkets, and it should only cost you about $3!