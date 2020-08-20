Arnott’s Shapes biscuits are iconic in Australia. No matter which flavour you choose, it is always a delicious snack for any occasion.

Now, it may also be a delightful scent for any occasion as well… the brand has teased Shapes Perfume. Say what?

Arnott’s has shared photos of Cheese & Bacon, Chicken Crimpy and Pizza perfume bottles. They are just illustrations at this stage, but it is enough to leave fans in awe.

“Treat your loved one to the true aroma of love with #ShapesPerfume,” Arnott’s wrote on an Instagram post.

“Carefully bottled to capture the essence each crunch brings to you, we guarantee there is no substitute for the love you’ll both share with #ShapesPerfume.”

We’re not entirely sure whether this is a serious product, or whether Arnott’s are having a laugh, but it cannot be denied that the scent of Shapes is pretty magical.

