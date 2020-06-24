They are one of Australia’s favourite biscuits..

But they have always been the subject of debate..

Is it NICE as in ‘have a NICE day’… or is it NICE like the French city or is it NIECE?

Who knows?

Well, Arnott’s know and after being asked by Bruno Bouchet on Twitter, they finally uncovered their secrets.

Bouchet said “G’day @ArnottsBikkies – would you mind giving us the definitive ruling on the pronunciation of the legendary ‘Nice’ biscuit? N-ice or niece? Cheers.’’

G’day @ArnottsBikkies – would you mind giving us the definitive ruling on the pronunciation of the legendary ‘Nice’ biscuit? N-ice or niece? Cheers. — Bruno Bouchet (@brunobbouchet) June 22, 2020

And Arnott’s reply will finally put this bed, with the maker saying “Hi Bruno, thank you for your query. Nice biscuits were named after the city in the South of France and pronounced the same as that city’’

Hi Bruno, thank you for your query. Nice biscuits were named after the city in the South of France and pronounced the same as that city. They have been part of the Arnott's range since 1922. — Arnott's Biscuits (@ArnottsBikkies) June 23, 2020

The biscuit is said to have been invented in 1860 and was a favourite of Queen Victoria, who took a stash of the biscuits with her Nice, which resulted in its name.

They have had the Arnott’s brand on them since 1922.

