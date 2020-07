We got the Dare Iced Coffee Slices last week and now Arnott’s is trying to make us super fat by releasing a ‘Chokkie Milk’ TeeVee snack (and I’m totally cool with their fattening agenda).

It’s not just any chokkie milk, but the best and only kind of chokkie milk, Dairy Farmers!

To make it even better, the snacks are shaped like little milk bottles….so cute.

They’ll be going for $3.65 a pack and will be available at Coles, Woolies and independent retailers.