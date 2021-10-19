I’ve never been more disappointed in my country.

We live in one of the most privileged places on the planet, so someone explain to me why people in the UK are living like KINGS, with a wide selection of Viennetta flavours and we just have the classic.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the classic but when I see flavours like NEOPOLITAN, I feel pangs.

I don’t want to ruin your day… but look at this.

Look at the OPTIONS the Brits are enjoying and peep that price!!

ONE POUND for a whole log??

Why are we paying triple the price here? Woolies are selling them for $6.60.

Well anyone, sorry for the false hope but I don’t think you can get the Neopolitan flavour in Australia (yet), but enjoy this very British man reviewing it at length on the internet.