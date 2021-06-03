If you love cooking or love eating, producers for the next season of Masterchef have put a call out for contestants to join next year’s season!

The show has urged amateur chefs, cooks, and those with a passion for food to apply.

The announcement follows the recent news that the second season of Celebrity Masterchef would be broadcasting later this year.

If you want to be part of the show, you must be available for the filming dates, which occur approximately between October 2021 and June 2022, which runs for about 30 weeks (with a break for Christmas and New years, of course).

All backgrounds and locations in Australia invited to join, so if it sounds like you, head here to apply!

The final closing date for MasterChef applications is the 9th of August, 2021.