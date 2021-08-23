Uhh, I don’t want to get anyone excited because I cannot confirm, but all I can say is what I have personally experienced over the last few months.

I don’t know whether there’s a cruel psychopath working on their Facebook marketing ads, but I’ve been getting posts about all the magical things they’re releasing overseas and NOT in Australia.

However… last week THIS came up on my feed.

Now… why would I be getting this as a targeted ad if it wasn’t happening in Australia?

But I’ve been burnt one too many times so I just screenshotted it out of jealousy and moved on with my life.

But today… everything changed.

One of my co-workers sent me the EXACT.SAME.ADVERTISEMENT and confirmed that when he clicked on the link, it went to the Australian site!

Now… again, don’t get your hopes up because I’ve scoured the internet to try to find evidence that this is real.

And I found nothing.

If anyone can confirm this for me, I will literally give you my first born child.