If it wasn’t sipping coffee at Central Perk, a dream experience for any Friends fan would be to enjoy a meal at Monica’s table.

I mean, just think of all the amazing foods that came out of that show. Ross risked his JOB over his sandwich, aka The Moist Maker… it was THAT good.

If you’ve always wanted to try and recreate the recipes at home, you will no longer have to study each episode… Friends is finally releasing an official cookbook!

Chef Amanda Yee has created more than 50 recipes from the show, including appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts.

You can have a crack at Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew” and even Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies (which we are sure are not the recipe for Nestlé Toll House).

If you really want to go all the way, you can have a shot at Rachel’s iconic, terribly tasting trifle. It might taste like feet, but it’ll be an accomplishment no doubt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You won’t be able to get your hands on the book right away as it comes out on September 1st, but like the reunion special, it is totally worth waiting for.

You can now pre-order the cookbook for $42 on Amazon here.