Bless the internet for the gifts it gives.

An Aussie “amateur” chef has created the ultimate 2 minute dessert recipe from some classic Aussie ingredients.

We’re talking about a ‘Baileys Woolies Cake Parfait’, yes bi*** you heard me.

A.WOOLIES.MUD CAKE.PARFAIT.

How you may ask?

INGREDIENTS:

Woolies Mud Cake

Baileys

Custard

Whipped Cream

METHOD:

“I bought a Woolworths Chocolate Mud Cake and sliced it in half. You’ll have to remove the icing as well” she captions.

Use the top of a glass to cut circles out of the cake then pour some Baileys on the circular pieces to soak them.

“I then place a circular cake slither into the bottom of the glass as a base. Mixed Baileys into custard and poured it on top”

Then top it all off with some whipped cream.

Our recipe queen sprinkled crushed Peppermint Crisp on top to make it a minty parfait but you can use any topping of your choosing!

Go forth and conquer!