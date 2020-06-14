Bless the internet for the gifts it gives.
An Aussie “amateur” chef has created the ultimate 2 minute dessert recipe from some classic Aussie ingredients.
We’re talking about a ‘Baileys Woolies Cake Parfait’, yes bi*** you heard me.
A.WOOLIES.MUD CAKE.PARFAIT.
How you may ask?
INGREDIENTS:
Woolies Mud Cake
Baileys
Custard
Whipped Cream
METHOD:
“I bought a Woolworths Chocolate Mud Cake and sliced it in half. You’ll have to remove the icing as well” she captions.
Use the top of a glass to cut circles out of the cake then pour some Baileys on the circular pieces to soak them.
“I then place a circular cake slither into the bottom of the glass as a base. Mixed Baileys into custard and poured it on top”
Then top it all off with some whipped cream.
Our recipe queen sprinkled crushed Peppermint Crisp on top to make it a minty parfait but you can use any topping of your choosing!
Go forth and conquer!