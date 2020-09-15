The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and drought have left Australia’s rice supply limited, with the Australian produced products expected to run out by the end of the year.

Major retailer SunRice has said it will be forced to source the product from overseas due to their dwindling supply.

However, it has said rice will continue to be on the shelves but it may not be made in Australia.

In a statement, SunRice said “Subject to levels of demand, we are likely to exhaust remaining supplies of Australian rice towards the end of 2020 or early in 2021.’’

“We are currently sourcing high-quality rice products from 12 countries to supply consumers and customers in approximately 50 markets worldwide, and are flexing this capability to ensure continued supply to the Australian market.

“We have taken great care in finding alternative sourcing arrangements to ensure that the characteristics and quality of the replacement rice closely matches the variety of rice it is replacing.”

The next rice harvest in Australia is expected in April 2021.

