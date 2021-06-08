An eerie video from a Coles Liqourland store has left social media users wondering what is happening.

The video, posted by @Jaxxxiii, shows a team member working behind the counter and serving customers but just as she does, a stack of $5 ones crashes to the floor.

What is strange about the video is there is nobody near them, leading TikTok users to ask what happened.

“That’s suspicious. That’s weird,” said one.

“That was some ******** of a ghost who did that,” added another.

A closer look at the footage had one user sussing that it looks like the bottom of the wine cases are empty, which means the boxes were unstable, causing them all to fall.