An ALDI shopper has shared an awesome trolley hack with one of her special buys and it will make your next trip to the supermarket way easier.

Sharing on a Facebook group, Mum Keri showed how her ALDI 600ml Paint Pot with Handle, which is currently on special buys, is the perfect drink and phone holder.

Photos posted by Keri shows how the pain pot fits perfectly over the side of the trolley and is the right size to store essentials while you shop.

“So my daughter Megan is a genius!” she wrote on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

“We just bought this paint pourer pot from Aldi just now (married to a painter) and I was getting annoyed trying to hold my drink and drive (lol).

“So she did this! Even has a slot for my phone!

“He’s not getting it now, I’m keeping it.”

People were amazed at the hack with one commenting “She is the future leader of Australia,” and ‘This is gold!”