Fairy bread is a treat that has been passed down for generations in Australia. Sure, it may just be white bread, butter and sprinkles but it tastes MAGICAL!

However, American TikTok user @lunchboxdad has shocked the internet by revealing he uses peanut butter to create the snack for his kids and viewers were NOT pleased.

“Oh god NO NO NO,” one viewer wrote in shock.

“This is a war crime,” another said.

“If you’re not Australian you do not have permission to make fairy bread especially if your gonna stuff it up like this,” someone else added.

“If you’re gonna do it, AT LEAST DO IT RIGHT?? NORMAL BUTTER AND HUNDREDS AND THOUSANDS,” a viewer exclaimed.

If one thing is for sure, Australians are very passionate about fairy bread!