If you’ve never indulged in confectionery from the States because it’s way too overpriced here, then fair enough.

Now’s your chance though!

This Wednesday, Aldi’s discounting a tonne of American candy so you can get your sticky little fingers on it.

We’re talking Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup minis (god tier), Hershey’s kisses, GIANT Campfire marshmallows (they’re literally huge).

Milk Duds (god tier) and Whoopers (these are similar to Maltesers but sweeter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hershey’s Bars ( Cookies & Cream is better than the OG flavour) if minis aren’t enough (they aren’t).

And then all those weird bars that you might have heard mentioned in a movie or tv show but you never really thought about them existing.

The fact that they have a chokkie bar literally called ‘Whatchamacallit’ is…so…funny.

You can check out the prices on Aldi’s site, but you’ll have to head in-store on Wednesday to snag a deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t look at those calorie intakes if you don’t want to get bummed out.