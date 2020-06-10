Let’s be real, we’re all lazy buggers these days and especially with the pandemic hovering over our heads, if we can buy products over the internet, we are going to do it.

Amazon Australia is already filled with almost everything you could think of, but now they are stepping things up a notch. They’ve almost a store that is dedicated to ALCOHOL!

Yep, the online retail giant will house 3,000 products from cocktails, wine and beer including emerging brands and favourites you already know and love.

Amazon Australia Country Manager Matt Furlong said, “We’re excited to bring customers our new alcohol store, with a range of much loved local and international brands.

“Customers will be able to experience the convenience of ordering their favourite wine, beer or spirits alongside all the other products available on Amazon.com.au from household essentials, fashion and beauty, through to video games and books.”

Amazon offers super fast shipping too, so if you are in a rush, the store can have you covered!

Don’t worry, just because they are an online store, it doesn’t mean the underage lot will get away with getting a drink or two from this joint. At checkout, customers will need to provide their date of birth and when the parcel arrives, they’ll need to show proof of age. The parcels won’t be left unattended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want to start shopping? Head here to see what Amazon has to offer.