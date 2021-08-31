Continuing their 130th birthday celebrations, Allen’s has teamed up wit Australian Women’s Weekly to recreate their famous Birthday Cake Book!

Women’s Weekly first published their iconic Birthday Cake Book back in the 1980’s and now Allen’s is here to put a fun, colourful twist on it showcasing their best products.

The book is packed with 30 incredible cakes with tips, templates and hacks that make them easy and fun to create and gobble up!

From classic recipes to the latest trends, you’re gonna look like a bloody professional in front of all your friends and family.

They’ve found this adorable balance between encouraging new bakers to try something out and sparking nostalgia in those who’ve been creating for years!

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery, Joyce Tan stated “We are so excited to continue celebrating our 130th birthday with the new Allen’s Party Cake Book – it’s the ultimate party starter for any age or occasion. Like Allen’slollies, the AWW Cake Book has been a staple of many childhoods, so we know this partnership between two iconic party-loving brands will spark the imaginations of Aussies to create new delicious and delightful cakes for any celebration, with a fun Allen’s twist.”

So how on earth do you get your hands on one?

You’ll be able to get the Party Cake Book exclusively from Coles as of TODAY until stocks last, and guess what?

It’s totally free with the purchase of any three Allen’s or Bakers Choice products (but you gotta buy them in a single transaction).

Happy Baking future Nigellas!