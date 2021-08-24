Allen’s is 130 years old, can you believe it?

And they’ve obviously gotta celebrate in style which they ARE with two new party-inspired packs!

The Aussie legends are releasing Allen’s Party Faves and Allen’s Piñata Party.

Hear me out, the Party Faves aren’t just a bag of classic favourites, it’s LITERALLY filled with your favourite part treats but in lolly form.

I’m talking, chocolate cupcake gummies, strawberry fairy floss gummies and green apply icy pole gummies… yum.

The Piñata Party seems like a super fun time with fruity little animals including a blackberry llama, strawberry flamingo and lemon dinosaur, how cute!!

Fun fact you might not have known, Allen’s lollies have been made in Victoria ever since 1891 so they’re true blue to the core.

The celebrations must go on, so I have a feeling that Allen’s 130th birthday bash is gonna keep providing some fun collaborations this year… watch this space!

Allen’s Party Faves and Piñata Party will both be available at Coles from the first of September, and Woolworths will stock Party Faves from the 20th of September, all going for $2.95!