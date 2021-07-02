Just when we thought Australia’s dessert game couldn’t get any better, Allen’s have raised the bar even higher with their new ice cream bites!

They knew we couldn’t settle for just one flavour and gave us two options, the ‘Banana Bite’ and the ‘Raspberry Bite’.

The ‘Banana Bite’ is a creamy banana flavour covered in a smooth milk chocolate coating.

The ‘Raspberry Bite’ is a sweet and creamy flavour inspired by Allen’s ‘Raspberry’ lollies and sounds like an ice-dream!

If you wanted even better news, they only cost $5 a box and are available in most local supermarkets.

It sounds like they will only be around for a limited time, so you better get your hands on one of these mouth-watering bites before they’re all gone!