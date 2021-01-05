If you’ve started this year with some health goals but have a jumbo-sized sweet tooth, then this is the news for you!

Allen’s and Chokito have re-introduced three Aussie favourites in bite-size portions!

These ‘Bites’ creations mean you only have to have a little bit (even though you want a whole lot) and still snack guilt-free.

They’re shareable and even grandma can get involved without worrying about her blood sugar!

Allen’s are releasing Mini White Choc Raspberries and Mini Chocolate Black Cats…

Both Allen’s treats have no artificial colours and are completely gluten-free!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chokito is also releasing Chokito Bites which is honestly, such a game-changer.

I feel like people of the world are sleeping on how delicious a Chokito bar is, so do yourself a favour and give it a try next time you’re at the shop.



The three new products will be available in Coles from 6 January and in Woolworths and independent stores from 18 January.