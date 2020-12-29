Aldi has released 4 different types of 2L casks of ready-to-serve cocktails just in time for New Years Eve.

This year, the flavours include Pina Colada, Lime Mojito, Cosmopolitian and Gin & Juice that are going for $19.99 a cask.

Each cask serves roughly 10 standard drinks so you’re really getting a bang for your buck as cocktails start at around $18 these days at any bar or pub.

With the ready-to-serve element, the drinks are good to go! No mix needed.

Fill a cup with some ice and let the good times pour!

The Pina Colada contains white rum, pineapple juice and coconut for a tropical end to the year.

Photo Credit: Aldi Mums Facebook Group

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Lime Mojito is the one I have my eyes on and it contains white rum, lime juice and fresh mint! I’m a citrus girl, what can I say?

Photo Credit: Aldi Mums Facebook Group

If you’re feeling a little fancy, then the Cosmopolitian is for you.

With vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and a dash of lime juice, sit back and sip from a martini class to achieve ultimate posh-ness.

Photo Credit: Aldi Mums Facebook Group

The Gin & Juice is an excellent choice for a crowd-pleaser, who doesn’t enjoy a little bit of gin?

Advertisement
Advertisement

With gin, elderflower, sugar syrup and lemon juice, the drink has a little something for everyone.

Photo Credit: Aldi Mums Facebook Group

The casks are incredibly popular so make sure you get in early to get your hands on them!

Good luck everyone and happy new year!

 

aldi Aldi Special Buys cocktail cocktail casks