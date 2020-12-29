Aldi has released 4 different types of 2L casks of ready-to-serve cocktails just in time for New Years Eve.

This year, the flavours include Pina Colada, Lime Mojito, Cosmopolitian and Gin & Juice that are going for $19.99 a cask.

Each cask serves roughly 10 standard drinks so you’re really getting a bang for your buck as cocktails start at around $18 these days at any bar or pub.

With the ready-to-serve element, the drinks are good to go! No mix needed.

Fill a cup with some ice and let the good times pour!

The Pina Colada contains white rum, pineapple juice and coconut for a tropical end to the year.

The Lime Mojito is the one I have my eyes on and it contains white rum, lime juice and fresh mint! I’m a citrus girl, what can I say?

If you’re feeling a little fancy, then the Cosmopolitian is for you.

With vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and a dash of lime juice, sit back and sip from a martini class to achieve ultimate posh-ness.

The Gin & Juice is an excellent choice for a crowd-pleaser, who doesn’t enjoy a little bit of gin?

With gin, elderflower, sugar syrup and lemon juice, the drink has a little something for everyone.

The casks are incredibly popular so make sure you get in early to get your hands on them!

Good luck everyone and happy new year!