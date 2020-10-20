Cocktail fans went crazy for Aldi’s McQueen Forest Fruits Colour Changing Gin when it first hit shelves. People loved watching it transform from a blue to pink colour when they mixed it with tonic and citrus – so much fun!

Now, it has been announced that the popular item will be returning just in time for Summer and we can already see this bad boy flying off shelves.

The bottle will be back in supermarkets on Wednesday, October 28 and will retail for $49.99.

We can already imagine all the colour concoctions people will be whipping up this season – but you will have to be fast if you want one of these!

