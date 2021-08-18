It doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but every cent counts right now.

The German supermarket giant has announced that they’ll be permanently reducing their core grocery range starting at 10% from here on out.

Some reductions will be as high as 30%, with ‘core’ groceries including things like eggs, cheese, yoghurt, tea, juice, meat and snacks!

What else is there, that pretty much covers your entire trolley.

ALDI revealed through research they commissioned themselves, that 1 in 5 Australians (23.6%) have been feeling that they can’t afford their weekly grocery shop since COVID began which is no surprise since 42% of Aussie are facing a lot of financial pressure.

You can find the full details of the permanent reductions HERE.