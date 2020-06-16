Are you one of those people that started drinking sparkling water on holiday and now you can’t stop?

You need that extra kick in your H2O to really quench the thirst?

Well Aldi has, as usual, got your back.

This weekend for their Special Buys you can get your hands on a SodaStream for $70!

It’s the manual fizzing one so you can fizz as much or as little as you want!

From Saturday 20th June, you can get your hands on a machine (if they don’t sell out immediately) and it’ll come with 1 x 60L gas cylinder, 1x 1L bottle and the machine itself.

Did you know you can also make soft drinks with a SodaStream? You can get additives like Cola or Lemon Lime bitters to make your fizzy creations!

