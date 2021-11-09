Tis the season to be jol- tipsy!

Tra la la la la, la la la la.

ALDI’s boozy Christmas calendars and gift packs are on their way to our shelves and they’ve expanded their range this year to include gin lovers, beer fans and Champagne people.

From Wednesday 17th November ALDI’s Christmas liquor Special Buys will drop.

ALDI Australia Shopping Expert Kylie Warnke said “Our Christmas liquor Special Buys continue to delight each year. Our wine calendar is at the top of everyone’s list while our gold medal-winning Bordeaux pack is a gifting favourite, already packaged in a rustic wooden crate. These products are great for celebrating at home with family and friends, or given as gifts to those you’ve missed catching up with for cocktails. We’ve done the hard work, and it was our pleasure, to find only the best drops and top hops. Everything you need for a truly jolly Christmas!’

24 Days of Celebration Wine Advent Calendar 10.56kg

Filled with minature bottles of sparking, red, rose and white wine from France!

Costing $89.99 for 24 tasty wines, you do the math!

Or I’ll do it, it’s 3.75 a pop which is a bargain in my eyes.

12 Gins of Christmas Gift Pack 12 x 50ml

Filled with premium gins from the UK, the 12 days before Christmas (or 10 minutes after you buy it, we don’t judge) will delight with a different gin to enjoy!

Price: $59.99

Gin Liqueur Advent Calendar 12 x 50ml

Will it be passionfruit, lemon drizzle, strawberry or something you’ve never tried before? With 12 different flavours, each gin liqueur is a new cocktail waiting to be created!

Price: $49.99

Kalea 12 Beers of Christmas 12 x 500ml

Hop into the Christmas spirit with 12 delicious German beers including pilsners, lagers and more to discover.

Price: $49.99

12 Days of Craftmas Craft Beer Gift Pack

Perfect for those that love to try something different, you may find your new favourite hidden inside!

Price: $39.99

Gin Christmas Crackers 6 x 50ml

Miniature bottles of gin and silly party hats go hand in hand! These crackers are festive and useful, just crack open then top up your drink!

Price: $39.99

Mumm Champagne Twin Flute Gift Pack 750ml

All the way from France, this gift pack comes with two champagne flutes and is ready for gifting!

Price: $57.99

Gold Medal Collection Bordeaux Wine Gift Pack 3 x 750ml

Featuring 3 gold medal winners and packaged in a rustic wooden crate, Each wine is from France and sure to impress even the most discerning wine connoisseur.

Price: $31.99

4 Pines Mixed Craft Beer 6pk

A great Aussie taste, at just $16.99 this is handsomely packaged and perfect for a Secret Santa gift exchange.

Price: $16.99

Henkell Rose Piccolo 200ml 3pk

A quarter of the size of a regular bottle, these petite piccolos are delicious and a great last minute gift idea!

Price: $10.99

Laphroaig Select Cask Scotch Whiskey 700ml

Made and distilled in Scotland, this is a great addition to any whiskey lover’s collection.

Price: $74.99

O’Donnell’s Christmas Pudding Irish Country Cream 700ml

A winning flavour combination of vanilla and mixed berries with a spiced finish; a must-have for any holiday party.

Price: $13.99