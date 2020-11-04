With Christmas on the way, many people will be planning to pick up their annual advent calendars. However, after this dumpster fire of a year, we all deserve to countdown with a bit of a skip in our step.

Aldi has announced the return of their boozy advent calendars with something for you to sip on as you prepare for the most festive day of 2020.

For beer drinkers, there is a 24-pack for $64.99 which includes fan-faves like Corona Extra and Peroni (pictured above), and the $39.99 12-pack dedicated to craft beer which has cleverly been named ‘Craftmas’.

Spirit lovers can also get in on the action with a choice of two 12-packs at either $49.99 or $59.99 depending on how ~premium~ you like your liqueur.

There is also a box of Christmas gin crackers as well going for $39.99 if you want to spice things up on the table this year!

The advent calendars hit supermarket shelves on November 11 and are only available while stocks last – and we reckon they’ll go fast! Get a closer look here.

