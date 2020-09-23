First, everyone was whipping up pies, then sausage rolls, and now there is a new food ‘maker’ that everyone will be wanting to get their hands on…

Aldi fans… meet the SAMOSA MAKER!

As part of the September 30 Special Buys range, the supermarket will be selling the unique appliance which is tailored to make a massive 24 samosas in one batch.

With non-stick cooking plates, an easy-press touch handle and automatic temperature control, this baby will become a staple in your kitchen – and it is just $39.99!

Oh, and while you’re there, pick up a Roti Maker to go with it for just $29.99!

