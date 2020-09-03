Many award-winning spirits are tucked away in the shelves at Aldi supermarkets and now there is a new one on the line-up!

Tamova Vodka, which retails for $30, has snatched the winning prize at the Global Spirit Masters competition.

Tamova Vodka won the Master Award in the vodka category, which is even more prestigious that a gold medal!

It’s an Australian vodka, distilled four times with an apparently ‘sweet citrus palate.’

After Aldi’s Greyson’s Seville Orange Gin won the Gin category last year, it seems like they’re on a roll!