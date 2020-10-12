A supermarket and a dry cleaner are among the new venues added to the high-risk COVID locations in Melbourne.

Authorities have advised anyone who visited the locations to monitor for symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, you should get tested ASAP.

The latest venues include the following:

Altona North: Fiesta Market by The Circle, 45 The Circle – October 5, 10:13am to 10:30am

Altona North: Aldi Altona North, 302/330 Millers Road – October 5, 6:34pm to 6:55pm

Mulgrave: Waverley Gardens Dry Cleaners, 17A Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre – October 3, 10:00am to 2:00pm

For the full list, visit the Department of Health and Human Services website.