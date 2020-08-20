An Aldi shopper has revealed her really simple trick for keeping up with the store’s fast cashiers.

As shoppers will know, the chain is famous for their speedy checkout workers who scan so quickly it is hard to keep up.

But one Aldi shopper has shared her really great trick, posting on the Aldi Mums Facebook page, that she just asks them to ‘slow down’

“They don’t mind. And never had a rude checkout operator either.”

Another shopper said it works, too, swing “I always ask the checkout workers at my local ALDI to slow down a bit so I don’t get overwhelmed. They always say yes and it’s always very pleasant, never had a problem.’’

Others said they wouldn’t be doing it as its “part of the ALDI experience”.