One of Aldi’s most sought after special buys is now being refunded by the supermarket chain after customers were left ‘disappointed’ with the gadget.

Multiple shoppers have taken to social media to complain that the Multi Snack Maker, – an all-in-one sandwich press, waffle and doughnut maker had parts break and some even melted off.

An Aldi spokesperson said that they are offering $40 refunds on the product and taking all complaints ‘very seriously’ and area sign customers to report any incidents direct to them.

One customer said that ‘one of the latches melted away’ meaning it’s ‘not usable’.

“Yup same with ours,” one mum wrote. “I returned mine yesterday, got a refund. Few people on here with the same problem.”

“The safety of our products is our number one priority and we take feedback such as this very seriously,” Aldi said.

“We encourage customers to report any such incidents to our Customer Service team so we can thoroughly investigate.”