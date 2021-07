An eagle-eyed Aldi shopper has spotted the one thing that shoppers have been waiting for in their local store.

BASKETS!

That’s right, Aldi fans in Underwood Queensland have been treated to some new black baskets being installed in their store.

An Aldi spokesperson said “We are trialling baskets in select stores to assess the benefit it could bring to our stores and customers,’

One comment said “About time!”.

Added another: “This is what I always need! Thank you Aldi!”

Advertisement

Advertisement