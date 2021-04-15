A quick trip to the shops ended with a mother getting the fright of her life after her son spotted a snake in their pre-packaged lettuce.

We like to have fresh produce but this may be a little too fresh.

The woman jumped to social media to share her frightening find and warn others that, bizarrely enough, snakes might now be in your lettuce.

Sharing the photo to the Mosman Living Facebook group, the woman said, “Last night my son found a baby pale-headed snake in with his baby cos lettuce from Aldi.”

She added, “check packaged lettuces carefully”…for snakes. Check your lettuce for SNAKES people!

As seen in the image she posted, the baby snake is clearly slithering around in her lettuce bag.

Aldi have assured the woman they are unsure how the snake made its way in there, as surely they haven’t started flinging snakes in their lettuce to add…uh…some spice.

The snake has now been placed into its natural habitat, “We’ve worked with the customer and the team at WIRES to identify the snake’s natural habitat, which is certainly not an ALDI store,” a statement from the supermarket chain said.

So lesson learnt here, snakes are literally everywhere in Australia and we’re never safe from them.