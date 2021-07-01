Aldi and Peters Ice Cream clearly didn’t get the memo that it’s winter and honestly we couldn’t be happier.

They’ve got together and have released a box of greatest hits including Connoisseur Cookies & Cream, Drumstick Vanilla, Lemonade Icy Pole…

AND, for the first time everrrrr… Milo Scoop Shake.

I’ve never had a Milo Scoop Shake before but I instinctively know I need at least seven right now.

Both Aldi and Peters have urged ice cream lovers to ‘RUN, don’t walk’ because the Family Favourites variety pack is here for a good time not a long time!

