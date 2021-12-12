Are you sick of nights out costing half your pay check? Aldi has come out with a pop up champagne bar called Veuve with prices as low as their groceries… the only problem is, it’s all the way over in London!

Lucky Londoners will be able to get glasses of Aldi’s own champagne, Veuve Monsigny, for £2.33 ($4.32 AUD) a glass or £13.99 ($25.92 AUD) a bottle. If you’re not a champagne drinker, they also have Rose, non alcoholic Prosecco and a variety of cocktails including a Christmas Cosmopolitan. It’s open until Christmas and located in one of London’s most swankiest suburbs, Mayfair, in fancy looking bar that looks like it sells cocktails for 10 times the price!

Whether the pop up only serves drinks, or if you can pick up some mugs, car shades and a tent, we hope this pop up comes to Australia soon!

Image credit: TimeOut London