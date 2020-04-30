When life gets you down, always remember there is one thing that will always leave a smile on your face… ALDI Special Buys.

Every week the supermarket locks and loads with some incredible items for a hot price, but this one seriously tops the lot. They are about to sell a massive eight litre air fryer for just $99!

INSANITY!!

Considering air fryers of a similar size can set you back hundreds of dollars, this is an absolute steal!

People have become obsessed with the kitchen tool as of late for their versatility and their ability to quickly whip up a meal when you want a good feed. Seriously, having one of these is a trend!

ALDI will sell these bad boys on Saturday May 9 just in time for Mother’s Day. We think you’ll need to act quickly though, these won’t last long!