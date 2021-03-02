Aldi has announced they are about to start selling Air Fryers at a new lower price.

From Wednesday, the German supermarket will be selling a 2.5-litre version for just $39.99, more than half the price of other brands.

Instagram account Mr_Aldi_AU said “I haven’t bought an Aldi Special Buy in six months but that’s about to change this Wednesday.

One person, however, pointed out that “2.5 isn’t big enough to feed a family.’’

So, while it’s an awesome price, it may be a little small for big families.