Sure, a glass of wine goes down a treat on a Friday night, but sometimes you need a good spirit to say goodbye to the week – and Aldi is about to help you fill up your home bar.

As part of their Special Buys range on Wednesday, August 5, Aldi will be slashing the price of many of their most popular spirits including TWO award-winning flavours of gin.

For $39.99, you can pick up the spectacular Greyson’s Seville Orange and Persian Lime Gin, which was crowned the best flavour in the world this year at the Gin Masters in a blind tasting.

Ha’Penny Dublin Dry Gin is the other award-winner to keep an eye on – it took home a silver medal at the 2019 World Gin Awards and will be retailing for $44.99.

Select stores in New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and Western Australia will get the opportunity to scoop these up so you’ll want to act fast. Once they are gone, they are gone!

