Aldi has sparked a manic frenzy amongst its shoppers to ensure they grab a new freezer item.

One shopper on the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group revealed that she tried the new Pastizzis and they are amazing.

The Urban Eats Style Pastizzis cost $4.49 for a 10 pack and come in two flavours, spinach and cheese or tomato, oregano and cheese.

The woman said ‘Um… these are amazing’ saying she ‘hopes they keep them on’.

Some have said that ‘There’s nowhere near as much filling as there is on the packet — but these are good and no complaints at this price point.’’

We will try and get them regardless.

