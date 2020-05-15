ALDI has recalled the PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L after it was found to contain Mycotoxin – Patulin.

If consumed, it could cause serious illness.

The Australian product is sold in WA, SA, Victoria and the ACT, as well as select NSW stores. You can find the list here.

The use by dates that have been affected are: 22/05/2020, 29/05/2020, 17/06/2020, 7/07/2020, 15/07/2020, 27/07/2020, 30/07/2020, 07/08/2020 and 11/08/2020.

All other use by dates are not affected.

If you have purchased the product, you can return to your point of purchase for a full refund. If you are concerned about your health, you should seek medical advice.

You can find out more information about the recall at the Food Standards website.

