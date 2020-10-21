An Aldi customer has revealed her humourous find on a specials tickets at her local store.

Sharing on a popular Facebook group, she showed a ticket of the amazing ‘new low price’ on the Goldenvale Premium Museli.

The ticket stated that Aldi had reduced the price from $4 and $3.99.

“I feel like I can do a lot of savings with this price drop,” joked Natalia on the Aldi Mums page.

One user replied saying “Don’t spend your saving all at once!”

One other added “Drops cup, grabs keys, runs out the door.”

