Aldi Australia has confirmed that its store in Victoria will no longer have checkout dividers.

Shoppers have taken to social media to ask why their local store no longer had dividers, and Aldi confirmed they had been removed due to Coronavirus restrictions.

“Customer and employee safety remains our number one priority at this time,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson said.

“In addition to our existing social distancing and hygiene measures, we have also recently removed dividers from checkouts at our stores in Victoria.”

Shoppers have praised the move, saying “No more germs, this is a good thing.’’