Aldi will start selling baskets to its customers in the coming weeks!

That’s right, the supermarket which is known for not having baskets will see them to customers as part of its special buys.

The blue ‘Shopbox by Optibox’ costs $10 and can fold down flat when its not in use.

Shoppers have been left confused by the special buy, with one saying “If you aren’t going to give baskets generally then supply smaller trolleys as an option – they are too big to navigate.’

An Aldi spokesperson said their customers are “no strangers to bringing their own bag or grabbing a cardboard box off the shelf” and were “excited to offer customers a new reusable way to carry their groceries”.