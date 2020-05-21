There’s a Facebook group for everything so of course there’s a group called ‘Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia’ and that’s a group we should all be joining.

This is simply because they’re living in 2075 while we’re stuck in 2020.

A lady called Joanne posted a recipe for AIR FRIED CARAMELLO KOALAS AND FREDDO FROGS!

It’s so simple yet so freaking GENIUS.

Aldi was recently flogging cheap air-fryers so a majority of us probably have one.

All you need is:

Caramello Koalas

Puff Pastry

Milk

Butter

An Air Fryer

Step 1:

Place your chokkies on a sheet of puff pastry and cut an outline around it with a 2cm margin.

Do it twice so you have 2 outlines of puff pastry per 1 chocolate bar.

Step 2:

Place 1 outline under the chocolate and one on top and use a form to press the sides together-sealing them shut.

Step 3:

Brush pastry with milk and a little bit of butter so it doesn’t stick to air fryer

And there you have it! A little chocolate curry puff to devour with or without a scoop of your fave ice cream!