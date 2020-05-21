There’s a Facebook group for everything so of course there’s a group called ‘Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia’ and that’s a group we should all be joining.
This is simply because they’re living in 2075 while we’re stuck in 2020.
A lady called Joanne posted a recipe for AIR FRIED CARAMELLO KOALAS AND FREDDO FROGS!
It’s so simple yet so freaking GENIUS.
Aldi was recently flogging cheap air-fryers so a majority of us probably have one.
All you need is:
- Caramello Koalas
- Puff Pastry
- Milk
- Butter
- An Air Fryer
Step 1:
Place your chokkies on a sheet of puff pastry and cut an outline around it with a 2cm margin.
Do it twice so you have 2 outlines of puff pastry per 1 chocolate bar.
Step 2:
Place 1 outline under the chocolate and one on top and use a form to press the sides together-sealing them shut.
Step 3:
Brush pastry with milk and a little bit of butter so it doesn’t stick to air fryer
And there you have it! A little chocolate curry puff to devour with or without a scoop of your fave ice cream!