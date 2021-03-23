Summer is officially over but the gang over at Captain Morgan have a new sip that’ll see the warmth come roaring back.

Captain Morgan Tropical is the same delish rum, but will send your tastebuds on holiday with ripe pineapple and juicy mango, with a palette-cleansing, fruity aftertaste.

The best thing is that there’s no need to shake or stir or be too clever at all – simply mix with soda water and ice and, just like that, you won’t need to cry ‘take me back!’ because you’ll already be there!

Captain Morgan Tropical is available in 700mL bottles and has just hit shelves across Australia for about $45.

Drink responsibly!