Easter is just around the corner and it’s time to start collecting treats for your friends and family. With so many different chocolates on the shelves these days, it feels like Christmas shopping.

Violet Crumble have chucked their hand into the mix with a line-up of their own seasonal chocolates. The range includes a 30g Easter Bunny, Easter eggs and a gift box which is sure to delight any fan of honeycomb.

However, if you know someone who is OBSESSED with this chocolate box, or maybe you just want to treat yourself, cop a load of this.

Violet Crumble have gone all out this year and have creating an egg that weighs a whopping SIX KILOS.

Get out of town.

CEO of Robern Menz Phil Sims admitted the brand had gone a little crazy with the idea, but “why not?!”

“We were blown away by the reaction last year with the release of our new cult favourites like, the Violet Crumble Milk Drink and Caramel Violet Crumble, so we’re thrilled to once again feed fans appetite for Violet Crumble in all its delicious, shattering forms this Easter,” Sims said.

A massive $250 Easter egg needs a massive home, and other than FruChocs shops in South Australia, there will be only one place you’ll find it… Costco!

Time to cosy up to your mate with a membership.