A new TikTok video has revealed a very bizarre fact about Woolworths Hot Roast Chickens.

TikTok user Emma said she and her daughter had been confused by a loud sound of a rooster crowing when she was at her local Woolies.

However, she had recently realised the noise was to signal that the store’s hot chickens had finished cooking.

“Am I the only one the only one who just realised this sound means the chickens are ready at Woolies?” asked Emma, whose TikTok handle is @Emmalinak80.

“Have heard this for months at our local and my seven-year-old are I always wondering WTF it’s for. Lol.”

The fact had proven popular with shoppers, with others saying “OMG, I’ve always wondered what that sound was ha ha.’’